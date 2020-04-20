Missing Indiana man could be in danger in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas – A young man from Indiana is believed to be in Central Texas, and might be in danger.

On April 20, 2020 The Carmel Police Department in Indiana contacted the Killeen Police Department Monday in reference to a missing/endangered person from their city.

20-year-old Graham Allen Eibel is believed to be in the Killeen or Bell County area. He is 6’0″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black dress suit, white shirt and black tie. He suffers from developmental delays, a seizure disorder and psychiatric disorders. It is believed he could be in danger or possibly being manipulated by unknown people.

If you know of Eibel’s whereabouts, you can call Killeen PD at (254) 501-8830.

Source: Killeen Police Department