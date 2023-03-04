FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – First responders and law enforcement find a missing Bedford man after a wrong way driving incident in Freestone County.

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says dispatch received multiple calls early Friday morning regarding a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at a high rate of speed. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, Wortham Police Department and Fairfield Police Department responded in an attempt to find the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle heading towards him, still going the wrong direction, at a high rate of speed. The driver narrowly missed hitting the deputy.

Sheriff Shipley said another deputy later discovered a wrecked driver – saying she was wrecked into the barrier cables in the median by the wrong way driver who continued driving southbound on the northbound side. Fairfield PD and the Fairfield Fire Department were dispatched to assist the traveler who wrecked into the barrier.

One deputy was able to catch up to the wrong way driver and started communication with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, who was already responding to assist. Leon County Deputies and a Falls County deputy were able to stop the vehicle at Mile Marker #182. The vehicle was still heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

Sheriff Shipley said it was discovered that the driver was a missing Silver Alert out of Bedford. The last time this person was seen was at noon the day before. The Silver Alert was safely returned to his family.