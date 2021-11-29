Missing man found, runaway girl still missing

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports 46-year-old Edwin Hayes has been found and is safe. 13-year-old Mary Jane Hinkle is still missing.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing man and teenage runaway in two separate cases.

The missing man has been identified as 46-year-old Edwin Hayes, and the runaway girl has been identified 13-year-old Mary Jane Hinkle.

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department