Missing teen believed to be at risk

Jacob Christopher Fleming. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

BRYAN, Texas – The City of Bryan Police Department needs your help finding a teen reported missing.

19-year-old Jacob Christopher Fleming has been reported missing, and his family believes him to be at risk.

Jacob was last seen Sunday morning wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with a blue logo on the front, with light tan pants. He left his house on a light green/blue road bicycle.

If you know of Jacob’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

