Missing teen believed to be at risk

BRYAN, Texas – The City of Bryan Police Department needs your help finding a teen reported missing.
19-year-old Jacob Christopher Fleming has been reported missing, and his family believes him to be at risk.
Jacob was last seen Sunday morning wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with a blue logo on the front, with light tan pants. He left his house on a light green/blue road bicycle.
If you know of Jacob’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.
Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley