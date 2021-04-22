Missing teenager’s family desperately searching for her

WACO, Texas – A missing teenager’s family is searching all over Central Texas for her.

15-year-old Cameron Diaz was last seen in Waco one week ago, and is believed to be in danger.

According to a Facebook post from the CFSI Texas for Missing Children, Diaz is 5’5″, weighs 155 pounds, and has brown eyes with brown hair.

Cameron Diaz. (Courtesy: CFSI Texas for Missing Children)

If anyone has information on Cameron’s whereabouts, you contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500, and also Private Investigator Lynn Foreman at (512) 781-1553.

Source: CFSI Texas for Missing Children