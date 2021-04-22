Missing teenager’s family desperately searching for her

WACO, Texas – A missing teenager’s family is searching all over Central Texas for her.
15-year-old Cameron Diaz was last seen in Waco one week ago, and is believed to be in danger.
According to a Facebook post from the CFSI Texas for Missing Children, Diaz is 5’5″, weighs 155 pounds, and has brown eyes with brown hair.
If anyone has information on Cameron’s whereabouts, you contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500, and also Private Investigator Lynn Foreman at (512) 781-1553.
Source: CFSI Texas for Missing Children