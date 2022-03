TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports that 13-year-old Rose Kaviani has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

13-year-old Rose Kaviani was last seen in the 2100 block of N. 1st Street Tuesday morning. She may be wearing the same clothes as seen in the photo above.

If you have any information on Kaviani, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department