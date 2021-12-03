Missing Temple person found

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Kalan Richardson has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help searching for a missing person.

35-year-old Kalan Richardson was last heard from on November 27. Richardson is 5’10”, and has hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2013 GMC Yukon, with TX license plates PRD3320.

If you know of Kalan’s whereabouts, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department