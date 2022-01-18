TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department says William Curry has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

38-year-old William Curry is 6’0″, and weighs 195 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Curry was last seen on January 15 in the 1200 block of Cozzy Creek Drive in Temple. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department