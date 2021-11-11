Missing Temple person found

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Derrick Guin has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

34-year-old Derrick Guin was last seen in the 1900 block of Ticket Trail. He is believed to be driving a Navy blue 2015 Nissan Rogue, with license plate number FVT4602.

If you have any information on Guin’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department