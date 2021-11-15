Missing Waco girl found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Ahlilliyona Cash has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

12-year-old Ahlilliyona Cash was last seen near N. 23rd Street and Morrow Avenue, when she was dropped off by a school bus. She is 4’11”, and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black and red-striped shirt.

If you see her or know of Ahlilliyona’s whereabouts, you can contact Waco PD by calling (254) 750-7500 or 9-1-1.

Source: Waco Police Department