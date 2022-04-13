WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that Gresham was found.

The department says Gresham was found walking south on Highway 6, south of the McLennan County Jail. The men who found him stopped and chatted with him after seeing his picture on Facebook. They also gave him with a bottle of water until officers arrived. Gresham will be reunited with his family.

Gresham’s last known location was near the river along University Parks Drive, near Colcord Avenue, around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Gresham’s family says has dementia, and were very worried about him.