Mission Waco Cancels “Walk For The Homeless” Due To COVID-19

Waco, TX- Mission Waco has cancelled their annual Walk For the Homeless due to COVID-19 .

In a press release today Mission Waco said:

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had yet another negative impact on our normal programming here at Mission Waco. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we are canceling our annual Walk for the Homeless. We are disappointed we will not be together and will not have the privilege of highlighting all the amazing non-profits and resources available to those struggling with homelessness in Waco!”

Mission Waco says that they will still be raising money to buy “Shoes for the Homeless” which usually occurs alongside “Walk for The Homeless”