Mission Waco Expanding their reach to accommodate homeless

WACO, TX- Mission Waco is extending its outreach for the homeless community across Waco amid the spread of COVID-19.

alot of ideas have surfaced as to how to better serve the homeless community during this global pandemic.

“The best one that we’ve come up with is to relocate all of our participants to another facility that’s much more spread out much more secure. Theres an outdoor area a recreational area,” said John Calaway, Mission Waco’s executive director.

He says the new facility makes it much easier to actually comply with the community-wide shelter inplace order.

Bu,t that does add a level of restrictions for those using their services.

They aren’t allowed to roam freely-going in and out of the shelter like they’re used to doing.

“There going to be with us 24/7 and we’re asking them to stay. they will not be in and out of the building walking around town. They will be secured at the facility,” Calaway said.

But, while they’re in place at the shelter, Mission Waco is offering a variety of resources they can take advantage of both virtual and in-person.

“The fun part about it is that we will do a lot of programming that we don’t currently do and we’re trying to be as innovative and creative as possible. We’re going to do a lot of zoom calls and maybe some in-person recovery groups for folks who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction,” said Calaway.

Many will have an opportunity to get assistance with their mental health and wellness as well as assistance with professional development.

“We have a counselor on the Mission Waco Staff, a licensed professional counselor who’s going to be working with all of these individuals as well. We’ll have a computer lab set up so people can perhaps fill out a census report. They can work on a job resume. They can learn Excel or Microsoft Word,” Calaway said.

The current shelter has some concerning limits regarding capacity and space but the new facility eases those concerns.

“They can sleep 6 to 8 feet apart and we’re building makeshift rooms within these bigger rooms that really have some plastic sheeting between people as they sleep so it cuts down on those air droplets we hear about that can spread especially when people cough at night,” Calaway said.

Starting Thursday morning a new phase of service for mission Waco’s homeless outreach begins.

Calaway tells FOX 44 it will be beneficial for everyone.

“We’re really trying to make it as safe as possible for our people but also the greater community of waco as well because these folks will not be walking around potentially spreading this virus,” said Calaway.