Mission Waco in need of hotel rooms for potential COVID-19 homeless patients

WACO, Texas- Mission Waco is in need of help to continue serving during this pandemic.

Mission Waco has a plan to house the people they serve in hotels. It’s what other cities are doing and it’s what medical professionals have recommended.

The organization says they are willing to pay, they just need hotels who are willing to house.

My Brothers Keeper is now a 24-hour day and night shelter with limited services. It has a 56 bed capacity for people who have not been exposed to COVID-19. Initial plans to quarantine individuals moving forward are in place.

Unfortunately, Mission Waco is not set up to take care of the people at any one of their facilities that are showing symptoms. The staff has reached out to 25 hotels in Waco, and only one has been willing to take individuals, but they only have 1 room available.

Mission Waco has a few things you may be able to help with:

– Making masks first and foremost for medical providers like Family Health Center (if there’s extra Mission Waco is still operating our own free medical health clinic on Tuesdays/Thursdays)

– Volunteers to serve breakfast and cleaning

– Donate cleaning supplies

If you know people that own or operate hotels, tell them to reach out to Mission Waco.