Mixed Reactions as Gov. Abbott Announces $50M in Small Business Loans

WACO, Texas – Mixed reactions swarm through Waco’s Union Hall a day after Governor Greg Abbott announced $50M in loans will be available for businesses owners.

“$50 million for Texas would be wonderful. It would help considerably, because our biggest concern is our labor costs,” says restaurant owner Michael Dubose.

While others remained skeptical.

“I’m not sure it will trickle down to me. It just sounds like it will do enough for me. It’s nice, but it’s a drop in the bucket,” says restaurant owner Samuel Castillo.

The small business loans are a partnership with The Lift Fund (a community development organization) and Goldman Sachs, to help business owners out of financial hardships due to the coronavirus.

“Business is down. Like I said, in downtown Waco, it has hit even harder,” says Castillo.

COVID-19 has caused a county-wide shelter-in-place, causing restaurants to close early and lose customers.

Through the Paycheck Protection Plan, Goldman Sachs is pledging $550 million in aid across the country, but only $50 million is guaranteed to Texas business owners.

The loans, partially and fully forgivable, will help business owners with payroll so employees can continue to receive paychecks.