LAMPASAS, Texas- COVID-19 testing will be held in Lampasas on Saturday August 22.

Testing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lampasas Fire Station located at 1107 E. 4th Street.

You will be screened if you have:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/ Muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of taste or smell

Visit the website to register for your test.