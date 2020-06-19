Mobile COVID-19 testing sites available in Killeen this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will host two COVID-19 state mobile testing sites this week. These tests are free, but also limited.

Test sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following schedule:

Friday, June 19 – Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev RA Abercrombie Dr.

Saturday, June 20 – First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Rd.

Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or online at https://txcovidtest.org. Patients will have to provide personal contact information and answer a series of questions to determine eligibility.

To be eligible for a free COVID-19 test, a person should be exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (dry or productive)

• Fatigue

• Body aches/muscle or joint pain

• Shortness of breath

• Sore throat

• Headaches90

• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

• Nasal congestion

• Loss of taste and/or smell



All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask – including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.