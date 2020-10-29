Mobile COVID-19 testing vans coming to Waco

Waco, TX – Mobile COVID-19 testing trucks are coming to Waco to provide more surge testing.

In a continued effort to provide free COVID-19 surge testing, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management have contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing platform.

The small truck can park in a space equivalent to two parking spaces and can reconfigure once at the testing location to accommodate two testing lines that will allow administering up to 500 tests each day.

The fully self-contained unit has its own onboard power, onboard air-conditioning, heat and the ability to provide either positive or negative pressure to keep the clinicians safe while they supervise the free COVID-19 tests.

The tests administered from the mobile testing site will be saliva tests which require persons to not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least half an hour prior to taking the test.

The free tests are provided through the federal Community-Based Testing Site program that started in the Waco area in mid-October.

The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with local communities and private companies. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Testing dates, locations, and pre-registration links can be found at www.covidwaco.com .