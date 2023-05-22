CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Central Texas veterans have an opportunity to learn about their VA benefits and services, and to receive counseling.

According to the Dallas Regional Office of Public Affairs, the VA Mobile Vet Center and Killeen Heights Vet Center will be set up in Gatesville, Lampasas, Marble Falls, and Copperas Cove from May 23 through 26. The schedule is below:

Tuesday, May 23, 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter

2805 S State Highway 36, Gatesville, TX 76528

Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter

1710 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas, TX 76550

Thursday, May 25, 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter

2700 N US Highway, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Friday, May 26, 9 a.m. 2 p.m.

Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans

204 S 4th St, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

The Dallas Regional Office of Public Affairs says vet centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services for free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ 83 Mobile Vet Centers are large mobile vehicles with space for confidential counseling, and are used to provide outreach to eligible individuals in communities that are distant from existing services.

The Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma. Services include Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

If you need more information or cannot make one of these events, you can contact the Killeen Heights Vet Center at (254) 953-7100, located at 302 Miller’s Crossing, Suite 4 in Harker Heights. It is open from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., and the second and third Saturdays of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, by appointment only.

Veterans in crisis can also connect with responders at the VA’s Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 or online at www.veteranscrisisline.net.