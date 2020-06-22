Mom Of Ft. Hood Soldier Gregory Morales Speaks Out

WACO, TX. For the past 10 months it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Gregory Morales’ Mother, Kim Wedel.

“Everyday you’re preparing because you know something might’ve happened,” Wedel said.

On Friday, Killeen Police found remains of Wedel’s son, Gregory Morales’ in a field on Florence Road.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. This is the hardest thing a mom will ever have to do,” Wedel says.

The news come nearly a year after the 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier went missing. Back in August friends say they became suspicious and worried when they were told he was absent for training.

Since her son’s disappearance, Wedel have been searching on Facebook trying to find leads but they were not credible.

“Everyday you wake up, hoping he’s okay and every night you pray to God something might’ve happened to give you information,” she said.

Morales was out processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared.

Army special agents and Killeen Police are offering $25,000 to anyone with credible information.