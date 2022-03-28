A line of showers and storms are expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday with the next upper-level storm system and cold front. A few storms could become severe with hail and damaging winds, and even a brief tornado or two. The best chance of seeing the showers and storms will be early Wednesday morning as the front moves in.

Timing right now looks to be 3 AM to 5 AM Wednesday for Waco, Temple, and Killeen and 5 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for the Brazos Valley. Rainfall totals in general should range from half an inch to an inch, with localized higher totals in the stronger storms. By late Wednesday morning, the skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.