Monday night Waco crash leaves 34 year old man dead

Waco police report a 34-year-old man died Monday night after his car crashed into a utility pole.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said it happened about 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of North 29th Street and West Waco Drive where a 1999 Mazda 626 had been traveling east on Waco Drive, left the traffic lanes and crashed into the pole.

Police are still trying to determine just what the events were leading up to the crash.

Waco fire personnel had to work to extricate the driver from the crash and provided emergency medical care until the ambulance arrive.

The driver, identified as Ivan Rodriguez-Zapata, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he was pronounced dead.