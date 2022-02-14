KILLEEN, Texas – The students, faculty, and families of Montague Village Elementary are mourning the loss of a fifth-grade teacher.

The Killeen Independent School District sent out a statement Monday afternoon saying Alexandra Chandler passed away on Sunday, and will be greatly missed. The district says Chander was a dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor to her peers and students.

The district is sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Chandler’s family during this time. The district’s Guidance and Counseling Department will provide support services to students and staff.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Source: Killeen Independent School District