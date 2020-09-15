Moody City Hall Closed due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Moody, Tx- The City of Marlin announced that City Hall will be closed after a number of employees test positive for COVID-19.

The announcment was made on the Moody Police Department’s Facebook page saying,

“THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS TO NOTIFY THAT A NUMBER OF CITY EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. THEREFORE THE CITY HALL IS CLOSED FOR NOW. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AT NORMAL LEVELS AND CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR THE COMMUNITY… “

The Post goes on to say that if residents have utility issues to please call city hall and “listen to the message” and that the utility director will resolve their issue.