Moody man killed in crash Saturday identified

Local News

A 72-year-old Moody man who as a passenger in a car that crashed in Coryell County Saturday evening died in the wreck.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said Luis D. Medina was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Medina was a passenger in a 2014 Cadillac sedan that crashed about 5:50 p.m. Saturday on FM 2671 seven miles east of Moody in Coryell County.

Troopers reported that the Cadillac was traveling southbound with the driver attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, ran off the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled over multiple times.

The driver was identified only as a 30-year-old McGregor man who was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as incapacitating injuries

January 01 2021 12:00 am

