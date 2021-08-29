Mooreville United Methodist Church Consecrates New Building

In February 2019, Mooreville United Methodist Church went up in flames. Today they consecrated their new church building.



“Today we come to let the community know that we are here, we are up and running,” Pastor Kevin Diggs said. “It’s kind of our grand opening, if you will. We have one mission, and that is to love like Jesus. That is the message we want to proclaim. But, above all, Jesus loves you.”

One local woman has been with this church her whole life. Ann Phelps is the oldest member in tenure.



When she got the phone call that her church was in flames, she was devastated.

She says although their church burned down, they continued to hold services.



“We continued with all of our church programs,” Phelps said. “We never missed a beat. It was sad, but we picked up the pieces and went forward.”

They have used the church for two weeks, but Pastor Diggs said today is special.



“Yes, it’s been here,” Pastor Diggs said. “But today, it is strong because it is the commitment of the people to God.”