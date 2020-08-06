More arrests in Hewitt sex assault investigation

Hewitt Police report three men total have now been arrested in the course of an investigation into the sexual assault of underage boys.

The most recent arrest was 56-year-old George Anthony Spratt who was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Hewitt Police Assistant Chief Tuck Saunders said this arrest came as the investigation of earlier cases that first resulted in the arrest of 59-year-old Willie Ross Davis, Jr who was picked up July 23 after a search warrant was executed at his Hewitt home.

Willie Ross Davis

Davis remains in the McLennan County Jail under a total of $350,000 bond on charges of sexual assault and continuous sexual assault of a child.

Micah Garrett Prather was arrested last Friday in the same case and remains in jail on $150,000 bond on charges of indecency with a child by contact.

Police say that they have identified two victims so far and that videos of some of the activity were made.

Investigators say the charges against Davis allege the activity went on for between one and two years.