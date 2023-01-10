HAMILTON / PARKER COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking.

Sheriff Justin Caraway says that Noe Martin Luna, of Stephenville, and David Dewayne “Sky” Walker, of Granbury, were arrested in connection with the Office’s Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation operating within Hamilton and surrounding counties. Both men were found in Parker County and were taken into custody.

David Dewayne “Sky” Walker. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office) Noe Martin Luna. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Luna and Walker are charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One Over Four Hundred Grams – a first-degree felony. If convicted, they face up to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

This comes after three arrests were made as part of the Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation last December. As of Thursday, December 8, 2022, three more Defendants have been arrested in connection to an ongoing Engaging in Organized Crime Enterprise operating within Hamilton and surrounding Counties.

54-year-old Brian Patrick Butz, of Stephenville, 31-year-old Zachary Alan Hinds, of Stephenville, and 36-uear-old Stephanie Elyse Tapia, of Dallas, were all charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Hundred Grams – a first-degree felony. If convicted, each person could face a minimum of 15 years and maximum of 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Brian Patrick Butz. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office) Zachary Alan Hinds. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office) Stephanie Elyse Tapia. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Calaway says the criminal enterprise as a whole was responsible for trafficking and distributing multi-kilogram amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms between 2019 and 2022. He says that all suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.