TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The City of Temple is seeking additional artists to finish the mural leading to McLane Children’s Medical Center.

Volunteers are not required to have professional experience, but need to replicate the selected designs. Mural designs are available for viewing online.

A train-themed mural is planned for a concrete wall along Market Loop in an effort to brighten the spirits of visitors to the children’s hospital. The City of Temple is accepting submissions from local children. These submissions will be painted onto the mural by local artists.

“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” says Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

Designs can then be submitted by email to nglover@templetx.gov or mailed to 101 North Main Street, Temple, TX, 76501. You can also contact the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5997 for artist applications and more information.

Source: City of Temple