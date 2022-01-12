Fairfield and Mexia ISDs made the decision Wednesday to cancel school until Tuesday, January 18th because of a rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The districts say the rise in cases among students and staff makes them unable to hold class on Thursday and Friday. Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and students already had it off.

MISD staff will take part in a full deep cleaning on Thursday of the schools and buses.

The district will still make student meals available on both days. Pickup is at the main entrances from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sims Intermediate and Junior High campuses.

Meals may be picked up for multiple MISD enrolled students. Students do not need to be present for pick up of meals.

Fairfield ISD says students will not have to make up those two days, but if COVID-19 problems continue or there is bad weather, that may change.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has not granted waivers for missed days this year.