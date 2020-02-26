More changes coming to Interstate 35 in Waco

WACO, Texas – More changes on Interstate 35 are coming to Waco.

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to work on the I-35 mainlanes over N Loop 340 from this Friday at 10:00 p.m. through this Saturday at noon. During this time, the northbound mainlanes will be reduced to one lane from Behrens Circle to N Loop 340.

TxDOT went on to say the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 340 will be closed under I-35 this Friday night. To cross under I-35, westbound traffic will need to use the northbound frontage road and Meyers Lane, and eastbound traffic will need to use the southbound frontage road and Behrens Circle.

