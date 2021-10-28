More charges for teen arrested for robbery and carjacking, suspect identified

Bond has been set at a total of $425,000 for a 17-year-old arrested along with two juveniles in connection with a series of robberies in Waco.

Jail records showed that Jakobe Jamarian Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery by threat and aggravated kidnapping-terrorized as of Thursday morning.

Activities involving Johnson were still under investigation.

Johnson was arrested along with two 16-year-olds as part of an investigation that included one attempted and one successful carjacking.

The carjacking incidents occurred September 30 near the Baylor University campus.

Waco police also said the three were suspects in an aggravated robbery and kidnapping of a 70-year-old woman.

One of the juveniles was also suspected in a home invasion incident, and charged with an additional aggravated assault and burglary with the intent to commit another felony.

Jail records indicated that there was also a hold placed on Johnson by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for cases they had on him.