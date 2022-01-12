More prescribed burns were scheduled for Wednesday in Fort Hood training areas and are expected to send smoke over the area.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, are conducting these burns.

The burns for Wednesday are in Training Area 51 and TA21.

TA51 is located on the west side of the installation between West Range, Old Georgetown, Manning Mountain and Brown`s Creek Roads.

TA21 is located on the east side of the installation between East Range and Taylor Valley Roads.

Forecast winds are generally out of the southwest (blowing to the northeast).

Ignition operations were expected to begin about 9:00 a.m. in TA21 and noon in TA51.

The burns are designed to help t reduce the severity and intensity of training related wildfires, fire risk to endangered species habitat, training downtime lost during wildfire suppression and Ashe Juniper encroachment into grasslands.