More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Waco, McLennan County

WACO, Texas – Waco and McLennan County have announced more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.

The news was made Wednesday afternoon during the scheduled Coronavirus meetings.

County health leaders say they received an additional 200 doses in December, which were given to EMS workers and other clinics in a span of three days.

County leaders say so far, the refrigerated morgue is at 50 percent capacity. They added that they plan to have a large vaccination clinic, but the timeframe is still unknown.

