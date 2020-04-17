More Fort Hood soldiers deployed to fight COVID-19

More Fort Hood soldiers from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command headquarters have deployed personnel to assist federal and local officials during the COVID-19 crisis.

They will be assisting with the ordering and distribution of needed supplies, in the fight against COVID-19.

The 13th ESC deployed its first Forward Assessment and Sustainment Team to Detroit on April 9.

Two more teams have gone to Dallas and Chicago this week, with additional locations pending.

Each team consists of a small group of soldiers with experience in receiving, distributing and transporting commodities, equipment and vehicles to and from anywhere in the world.

Based on the logistical gaps identified by the teams, the 13th ESC will then deploy additional Soldiers as sustainment and transportation enablers to ensure the local and federal responders quickly get the supplies they need most.