OXNARD, CA - The Cowboys held their first day of camp today in Oxnard, and Zeke Elliot did not report. Elliot is holding out for a contract extension, as he enters the second to last year, of his rookie deal.

"We expect all our players to be here," Jason Garrett said. "Obviously Zeke is not here, Zeke has been a really good player for us, over the last three years, a very impactful guy, he had a great off season for us, there's a business of the NFL that happens, our focus as a coaching staff and an organization is on the guys who are here."