More I-35 closures set for Belton

TXDOT says there will be more main lane closures on I-35 at Belton Monday and Tuesday.

Monday night, crews will close the two inside northbound main lanes of I-35 from Loop 121 to Central Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From 10 p.m. Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews will close two outside northbound main lanes between the same end points.

During both closures, the on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, and the I-14 eastbound frontage road

will be closed. I-14 eastbound approaching I-35 will also be closed, where traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. Additionally, the Central Avenue exit will be unavailable – traffic can use the 6th Avenue exit during this closure.

Tuesday night, TxDOT and its contractors will perform a full freeway closure on I-35 southbound from Central Avenue to Loop 121. With all traffic directed to exit Central Avenue.

The on-ramps to 6th Avenue and Central Avenue will be unavailable.

The exit ramps to Highway 317, I-14 and Loop 121 will be closed during this work. Closures and work will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday night and lanes will reopen 6 a.m. the following morning.

Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress