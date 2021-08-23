More I-35 closures set for Belton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TXDOT says there will be more main lane closures on I-35 at Belton Monday and Tuesday.

Monday night, crews will close the two inside northbound main lanes of I-35 from Loop 121 to Central Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From 10 p.m. Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews will close two outside northbound main lanes between the same end points.

During both closures, the on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, and the I-14 eastbound frontage road
will be closed. I-14 eastbound approaching I-35 will also be closed, where traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. Additionally, the Central Avenue exit will be unavailable – traffic can use the 6th Avenue exit during this closure.

Tuesday night, TxDOT and its contractors will perform a full freeway closure on I-35 southbound from Central Avenue to Loop 121. With all traffic directed to exit Central Avenue.

The on-ramps to 6th Avenue and Central Avenue will be unavailable.

The exit ramps to Highway 317, I-14 and Loop 121 will be closed during this work. Closures and work will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday night and lanes will reopen 6 a.m. the following morning.

Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected