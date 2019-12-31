More porch pirate suspects arrested

Waco Police report making arrests of two more suspected porch pirates.

Michael Anthony Gibson and Ellie Mae Taylor were arrested Sunday following an investigation into multiple thefts of packages that occurred on December 5.

An arrest affidavit indicated a resident in the 3500 block of Carondolet in Waco reported several packages delivered by mail had been taken from her porch.

A neighbor had reported seeing a white male with a scraggly beard walk up to the porch and get the packages.

The neighbor confronted the man who told them the packages were his as he took them to a gold vehicle where a female driver was waiting. He put the packages in the back and they pair drove off, but not before the neighbor got the license number of the car.

The affidavit stated that police had several mail thefts reported around the same time involving a gold HHR. A video clip of them and the vehicle was posted on social media.

The witness to the theft on Carondolet told police the people in the pictures were the same as those who had taken his neighbor’s packages.

Also on December 5, a report of a theft in the 2500 block of Glendale was also received, with video of the two packages being taken was caught by a Ring camera.

Detectives were able to develop Gibson and Taylor as suspects in the cases and arrest warrants were obtained.