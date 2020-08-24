More Skimmers Found at Gas station in Waco

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

Waco, TX- More card skimmers have been found at a gas station in Waco, a week after skimmers were originally found at a different gas station.

 The Waco Police Department was made aware of credit/debit card skimmers that were found on a fuel pump at 2508 N. Valley Mills Dr at the My Stop Convenience Store.

According to a store employee, a service technician was called to service a pump that was not working properly. After opening up the pump, he noticed that wires were cut so he began checking other pumps. That’s when he located a skimmer on one of the pumps.

The manager of the store says that it has most likely been there less than 1 week. The skimmer has been removed.

Waco Police urge the public to be cautious and use vigilance when using credit or debit cards at gas pumps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44