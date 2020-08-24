More Skimmers Found at Gas station in Waco

Waco, TX- More card skimmers have been found at a gas station in Waco, a week after skimmers were originally found at a different gas station.

The Waco Police Department was made aware of credit/debit card skimmers that were found on a fuel pump at 2508 N. Valley Mills Dr at the My Stop Convenience Store.

According to a store employee, a service technician was called to service a pump that was not working properly. After opening up the pump, he noticed that wires were cut so he began checking other pumps. That’s when he located a skimmer on one of the pumps.

The manager of the store says that it has most likely been there less than 1 week. The skimmer has been removed.

Waco Police urge the public to be cautious and use vigilance when using credit or debit cards at gas pumps.