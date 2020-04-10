More than 11,600 Texans have COVID-19

The Department of State Health Services says there are now more than 11,671 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 226 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Friday.

An estimated 1,101 people have recovered from the virus.

176 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most, with 3,047 cases. Dallas has 1,432.

Travis County has 642 and Bexar County has 615. Tarrant County has 637.

More than 115,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,532 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Friday:

Brazos County — 114

Bell County — 84

McLennan County — 62

Coryell County — 18

Limestone County — 7

Milam County — 7

Hill County — 6

Lampasas County — 2

Leon County — 2

Falls County — 1

Hamilton County — 1

Robertson County — 2

Bosque County — 0

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.