More than 25,000 COVID-19 cases and 11,000 recoveries in Texas

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 25,297 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 661 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 10,763 people have recovered from the virus.

205 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 5,729 cases. Dallas has 3,014.

Tarrant County has 1,836, Bexar County has 1,254, and Travis County has 1,396.

More than 276,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,563 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Monday:

Brazos County — 182

Bell County — 165

Coryell County — 105

McLennan County — 82

Hill County — 15

Milam County — 13

Limestone County — 11

Hamilton County — 5

Leon County — 5

Bosque County — 5

Falls County — 3

Lampasas County — 2

Robertson County — 2

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.