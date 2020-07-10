More than 3,000 Texans have died from COVID-19

Steve Parker, manager at Primo Medical Supplies in San Antonio, wears a surgical facemask in his office on Feb. 17, 2020. Some Central Texas stores are reporting a dip in supply amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend healthy people wear the facemasks. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The Department of State Health Services says there have been 240,111 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, an increase of 9,765 from Thursday.

The department also says 3,013 people have died as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

An estimated 122,996 people have recovered from the virus.

Texas has tested 2,644,496 people for the infection.

247 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 40,919 cases. Dallas has 30,361.

Bexar County has 17,679, Tarrant County has 16,700, and Travis County has 13,864.

El Paso County has 8,746 cases.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 4:00 p.m. Friday:

Brazos County — 2,804

McLennan County — 2,438

Bell County — 1,992

Coryell County — 374

Hill County — 139

Milam County — 137

Limestone County — 93

Leon County — 87

Robertson County — 86

Freestone County — 69

Falls County — 50

Bosque County — 37

Lampasas County — 37

Hamilton County — 28

San Saba County– 10

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.