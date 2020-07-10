More than 3,000 Texans have died from COVID-19

The Department of State Health Services says there have been 240,111 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, an increase of 9,765 from Thursday.
The department also says 3,013 people have died as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.
An estimated 122,996 people have recovered from the virus.
Texas has tested 2,644,496 people for the infection.
247 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 40,919 cases. Dallas has 30,361.
Bexar County has 17,679, Tarrant County has 16,700, and Travis County has 13,864.
El Paso County has 8,746 cases.
Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 4:00 p.m. Friday:
- Brazos County — 2,804
- McLennan County — 2,438
- Bell County — 1,992
- Coryell County — 374
- Hill County — 139
- Milam County — 137
- Limestone County — 93
- Leon County — 87
- Robertson County — 86
- Freestone County — 69
- Falls County — 50
- Bosque County — 37
- Lampasas County — 37
- Hamilton County — 28
- San Saba County– 10
