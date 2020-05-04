More than 32,000 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 16,000 Texans have recovered

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 32,332 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 884 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 16,090 people have recovered from the virus.

213 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 6,838 cases. Dallas has 4,133.

Tarrant County has 2,584, Bexar County has 1,613, and Travis County has 1,756.

More than 407,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,533 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Monday:

Brazos County — 208

Bell County — 194

Coryell County — 162

McLennan County — 91

Milam County — 18

Hill County — 17

Limestone County — 13

Leon County — 6

Hamilton County — 5

Bosque County — 4

Falls County — 4

Lampasas County — 4

Robertson County — 4

