More than 35,000 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 18,000+ Texans have recovered

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 35,390 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 973 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 18,440 people have recovered from the virus.

716 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 7,244 cases. Dallas has 4,869.

Tarrant County has 2,813, Travis County has 1,946, and Bexar County has 1,761.

More than 455,162 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,750 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Thursday:

Brazos County — 232

Bell County — 213

Coryell County — 201

McLennan County — 92

Hill County — 18

Milam County — 18

Limestone County — 13

Leon County — 7

Falls County — 6

Lampasas County — 6

Bosque County — 5

Hamilton County — 5

Robertson County — 5

