More than 500 Regal Theaters close across U.S and U.K

WACO, TX- Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced it will suspend operations in 536 Regal Theaters as of Thursday.

The decision will affect roughly 40,000 employees in the U.S. and another 5,5000 in the U.K

With the closure of high powered chains like Regal Theatres affecting the movie industry, the question looms regarding the direction its audience will head to watch movies on the big screen.

Waco residents say they expect to see a jump in attendance at locally owned spots like the Waco Hippodrome.



“As big chains perhaps shut down, I think there’s always going to be a bit of a market or a bit of an appetite once things open up a little to go somewhere and it leaves local venues sort of filling that gap,” said Frank Vickers, a Waco resident.



Mark and Megan waits are no strangers to the Waco Hippodrome. They say they’ve become frequent guests there after the popular appeal of conventional theatre’s began to fade.



“It’s usually the same kind of blanket general admission to a movie theatre, get a popcorn sit down; but, with theatres like these there’s like a specific niche to them that makes them unique,” Waits said.



The unique element is what the waco hippodrome’s management team says they pride themselves on.



“We’re still here. We’re ready to accept everybody and provide that same entertainment that they may have been getting other places that they’ve always been able to enjoy here but also in the unique way that we have to offer it,” Johnathan Segovia told Fox 44.



With special amenities like mobile concession stands and customer service at the push of button, they’re hoping locals explore their out of the box approach to the movie experience.



“Its like nontraditional but in the best way possible plus there’s like a restaurant and other events that take place here so its sort of like multidimensional. You don’t just come to watch movie. You can come to do a lot of different stuff,” Megan Waits said.



Fox 44 reached out to Regal Theaters several times for comment and received no response. .