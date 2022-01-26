AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has provided the following updates related to COVID-19.

Ten youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. This comes after 41 youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19 last week, as well as six employees.

For a complete timeline of cases over the holiday weekend, you can visit the Texas Juvenile Justice Department website.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department