Morgans Point Resort Fire Department Trains with Multiple departments for Emergencies

Temple, Texas- Area fire departments took the weekend to conduct annual training to be better prepared for emergencies.

On Saturday morning, the Morgans Point Resort fire department, along with departments from Sparta, Temple and the surrounding area, along with departments coming from all across the state, participated in the 2020 Bell County HOT Area Fire School, a two week program aimed at better preparing fire departments for emergency situations. The program, in which firefighters train in a variety of disciplines, including search and rescue, fire control, and breaching, is only a part of the frequent training these departments go through over the course of the year.

Training will conclude tomorrow, with a live fire exercise, at the Temple Fire Departments Training center.