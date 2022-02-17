KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) is providing an increased services warming center for those in need on Thursday night.

This comes is partnership with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14.

Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center – located at 1103 E Ave. E – at 6:00 p.m., and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9:00 a.m. Friday. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.

While a meal will be provided, city warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or bedding material is provided.

Source: City of Killeen