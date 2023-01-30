CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold.

Harker Heights:

The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.

The warming centers will be located at the lobbies of Central Fire Station, located at 401 Indian Trail, and at the Police Station, located at 402 Indian Trail.

Killeen:

The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need through this Friday morning.

The Moss Rose Community Center, located at 1103 E Avenue E will serve lunch and stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will open again at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close Friday at 9 a.m. If no one is using the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.

The City of Killeen says that while a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or showers are provided.

Dates and times:

Date Open Close Monday, January 30th 12 p.m. Stays open Tuesday, January 31st 24hrs Stays open Wednesday, February 1st 24hrs 9 a.m. on Thursday Thursday, February 2nd 6 p.m. 9 a.m. on Friday Friday, February 3rd 6 p.m. 9 a.m. on Saturday

The City of Killeen policy is to open a warming center if the forecasted temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall to or below 32 degrees. The current National Weather Service forecast has the wind chill factor at or below 32 degrees through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Killeen area.

Killeen will have a low amount of impact, but some icing may occur (.25 – .50 inch) and WS Young Bridge and other bridges may close during this time. There is a potential for rain, freezing rain and sleet.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center cannot accept the following:

New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

Gift-wrapped items

New or used medical supplies or equipment

Temple:

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, the following warming centers will be open:

The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Avenue G, plans to be open all week. You can contact the Salvation Army at 254-774-9996 for more information.

Impact Church, located at 306 E. Adams Avenue, will open at 6 p.m. Monday throughout at least 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can contact Impact Church at 254-493-5422 for more information.

Waco:

Waco’s Salvation Army Shelter, located at 300 Webster Avenue, will be open until the temperatures reach above the 40’s. The organization says emergency cots are available, in addition to some warm clothing and blankets.

A hot dinner will be served every night, and anyone seeking shelter is welcome to drop by. For more information, you can call 254-757-1641.



Dewey Community Center at 925 North 9th Street will open Monday at 6 p.m. and remain open through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Hours may be extended based on the weather conditions. The center will be available to the public as a warming center to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County in relief from the cold. Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be on-site for the operations of the center. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.