Most Bell County schools won’t reopen until after Labor Day

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Not knowing if children are infected makes it difficult for schools to reopen safely, many experts say. Scarce data on whether infected children _ including those without symptoms _ easily spread the disease to others complicates the issue, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University infectious disease specialist. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Bell County Public Health District announced Thursday that all in-person classes are pushed back until September 8th because of COVID-19.

Virtual instruction can start before that and is up to each individual school district.

Temple ISD quickly responded to the Health District’s order.

Killeen ISD says it is analyzing whether it will be capable to start the school year 100% virtually on August 17th. It will be further discussed in the board meeting scheduled for July 28th.

The order also pushes back the start of all extracurricular activities, such as football and marching band. Exceptions include high schools in 1A-4A and students participating in UIL strength conditioning programs that have already started, as long as all guidelines are followed.

The Health District says teachers and staff may work on campus as long as social distancing and face covering guidelines are followed.

Schools can also provide childcare for district employees, but must follow all current rules and regulations.

Each school system must send the Bell County Public Health District a comprehensive plan for opening by August 21st, 2020.

If you would like to read the entire order, click on the link below: